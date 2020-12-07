The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation (WREC) has announced the commencement of a regional planning project to develop a Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan.
The greenway is being planned along a 90-mile, five county section of the Wabash River corridor, extending through Fountain, Warren, Tippecanoe, Carroll and Cass counties, according to information provided by the corporation.
This project is part of the Lilly Foundation funded, Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) 10 county regional economic development initiative.
The Wabash River Enhancement Corporation has retained Kimley-Horn, a national planning and engineering firm to lead the 18-month planning and public outreach project. Planning guidance is also being provided by a steering committee consisting of stakeholders from the corridor project area.
The Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan will lay the groundwork for a world-class destination offering recreational, historical and cultural experiences. The development of the Wabash River Greenway and associated amenities will encourage economic development, improve water quality and celebrate local history and culture. Further, the greenway will foster active living and healthy habits to improve the health of Indiana residents.
The planning process began in earnest mid-year with extensive data collection and mapping of the corridor, according to a news release. The next phase of the project will provide opportunities for the public to learn about the project and its progress to date, and provide feedback guiding the development of the greenway. Opportunities include:
1. Pop-up Local Planning Stations: These stations have been set up at public sites in the five river corridor counties that enable current COVID-19 protocols to be practiced, provide residents with the opportunity to learn about the project and offer input to guide the vision and development of the greenway. Planning stations will be open at the following public locations until Dec. 21: Williamsport-Washington Township Public Library, Williamsport; Attica Library, Attica; Covington Public Library, Covington; Logansport Cass County Public Library , Logansport; Delphi Opera House, Delphi; West Lafayette Public Library, West Lafayette; and Tippecanoe County Office Building, Lafayette.
2. Wabash River Greenway Website: The website will be a virtual home for the project providing current news and information about the project. Public surveys, data collection, historical references, corridor mapping and plan information are some of the items available for review. Residents are encouraged to explore more about the project at www.wabashrivergreenway.com.
3. Public Survey: An online survey has been released to gather additional input about the greenway from its future users and patrons. Additional surveys will be conducted throughout project. The current survey can be found on the project website or at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CQZLKZQ
4. Public Meetings: Face-to-face and/or virtual meetings will be scheduled to disseminate project information and gather public input. Public meetings and engagement activities will be planned and held contingent upon prevailing COVID-19 conditions and related public health management practices in place at the time.
The ultimate goal for the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan process is to partner with corridor residents, businesses and governments to create an inter-connected “on the land” and “on the water” trail system, new and enhanced existing green space, improvements to the corridor eco-system as well as strategies for improving economic development and environmental management.
When completed, the Greenway will weave through the WHIN river corridor counties of Cass, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Warren and Fountain, and connect to the surrounding WHIN counties of Benton, Clinton, Montgomery, Pulaski and White along existing river tributaries, roadway, trail and utility corridors extending out from the Greenway.
Support for the Wabash River Greenway Corridor Master Plan Development Project is being provided by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network and North Central Health Services.