Special Forces Sgt. George Curtis “Curt” Green Jr. 20, of Attica, Indiana was killed in action while serving for the United States Army in Vietnam December 4, 1970. Curt was born in Indianapolis on May 13, 1950. He was the son of George Curtis Green Sr. of Dallas, TX and Mrs. M. Geraldine Green of Attica. Following his passing the George Curtis Green Scholarship was established to honor his memory.
He graduated from Attica High School in 1968. Curt was a member of the Army’s Special Forces, he had joined the Army in August of 1968. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and the Good Conduct Medal. Prior to his death he had been awarded the Air Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Sharpshooter Badge with rifle and automatic rifle bars and the Marksman Badge with pistol bar.
While in High School he played football and was part of the sports booster club. Curt was known for his good sense of humor, the ability to get along with everyone and was an amazing debater. Curt had several teachers that left a very positive influence on him while in high school. He belonged and was a member of the Future Teachers of America and was a Cadette Teacher his senior year. On August 19, 1970 while in the service, he bequeathed $2,000 to use for a scholarship fund for Future Teachers of America. Education was very important to him. He had hoped that after serving in the Army he himself would go to college on the GI Bill.
Donations may be made in memory of Curt at www.wicf-inc.org or mailed to Attica Community Foundation, Attn: George Curtis Green Scholarship Fund, PO Box 161, Attica, IN 47918.