The FW Community Cares Food Pantry sponsored by the Fountain and Warren County Health Department will have its next food pantry Nov. 19.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. at 113 W. Sycamore, Attica.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the guidelines listed below. Income guidelines (185 percent).
Household size of 1 — household monthly income of $1,926, household annual income of $23,107; household size of 2 — household monthly income of $2,607, household annual income of $31,284; household size of 3 — household monthly income of $3,289, household annual income of $39,461; household size of 4 — household monthly income of $3,970, household annual income of $47,638; household size of 5 — household monthly income of $4,652, household annual income of $55,815; household size of 6 — household monthly income of $5,333, household annual income of $66,992.