September 8, 2020
The Town Council of the Town of Fowler met at the Town Hall on the 8th day of September, 2020 at the hour of 6:00 P.M., for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the Council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, Town Council President. On call of the roll of the members of the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher
Also Present: John Budreau, Brad Lane, Nate Besse, Lee Klemme and Gail Lange of the Benton Review.
Disconnects
No disconnect hearing was held due to Resolution 2020-0316B approved at the meeting held on March 16th amending the Town of Fowler Utilities during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Approval of Prior Minutes
Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on August 17th. Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Miscellaneous Business
Discussion on Trick or Treating was held, the Council agreed with Laura Burton about having Trick or Treating. The Council decided that the best thing to do was offer it to the community, if they are
comfortable in participating they would have their porch lights on and if not they would turn them off during the hours of Trick or Treating. It will be up to each individual to make the decision if they felt safe enough to do so. Business Trick or Treating will be 3PM to 6PM Friday October 30th and 6:30PM to 8:30PM October 31 st for Residential.
Unfinished Business
The following Ordinances were presented to the Council for approval
Ordinance 2020-0908A Pertaining to Trash Totters in the Town of Fowler. Pat Claire makes the motion to approval, Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Ordinance 2020-0907 Amending Ordinance 2006-7 Chapter 91 Animal Control. Jason Fisher makes the motion to approve, Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Ordinance 2020-0817 Amending Ordinance 20 18-0702C Relating to Tall Grass and Weed Abatement Procedures. Pat Claire made the motion to approval, Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Ordinance 2020-0817 Amending Section 152.13 7(A) (2) of the Zoning Code of the Town of Fowler Relating to Off-Street Parking and Chapter 70 Traffic and Parking. Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve, Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Resolution 2020-0908 to Transfer Funds from Water Operating Fund to Water Depreciation Fund. Mike Sanders made the motion to approve, Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Department Heads
Nate Besse Utilities Superintendent was present with two estimates to replace the Water Pipe fittings and valves for well house #9. EJ Prescott $2,048.00 Utility Supply $2,002.92. Pat Claire made the motion to approve the estimate from Utility Supply. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Nate also presented the cost to replace the valves at the East and West Pump Stations. FJF Services for the East Pump Station the cost will be $8,773.50. For the West Pump Station the cost will be $9,067.00.
Jason Fisher made the motion to do the Valve Replacement, Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
John Budreau Street Superintendent was present with the cost for a new truck. Mike Raisor Ford for a Base Vehicle 2021 F-550 Chassis 4X4 SD Regular Cab $47,656.00. Clark Truck Equipment,
Henderson Mark III steel dump body package $29,751.00. Pat Claire made the motion to accept the Bids and order the Truck. Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried
Claims
Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Jason Fisher seconds the motion.
Upon roll call all voting Aye motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Pat Claire motions to Adjoum, Mike Sanders seconds the motion. Upon Roll call all voting Aye motion carried.