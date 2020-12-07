October 19, 2020
The Town Council of the Town of Fowler met at the Town Hall on the 19th day of October, 2020 at the hour of 6:00 P.M., for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the Council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, Town Council President. On call of the roll of the members of the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Jason Fisher
Absent Pat Claire
Also Present: Jud Barce, Nate Besse, Matt Rosenbarger, and Gail Lange of the Benton Review
Approval of Prior Minutes
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on October 5th.
Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Unfinished Business
Budget adoption was held, Resolution 2020-1019 was presented to the Town Council for approval. Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve Resolution 2020-1019 and submit the budget to the State. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Matt Rosenberger was present and told the Council the Fire Truck had passed the pre inspection and they should have possession by Mid November.
Miscellaneous Business
Laura Burton had suggested a way to still do the Costume Contest for Halloween and have it COVID Friendly. Suggestion was to decorate the Monarch Commons Gazebo and have each child one at a time stand and hold a number and have their picture taken. The pictures would then be divided into the appropriate age groups and the judges would vote from the pictures.
New Business
Linda Brouillette informed the Council of the progress she has made so far on the Loan for the remaining amount we would owe on the Fire Truck after making the $250,000 down payment. Financing would be for $232,650. Linda has contacted Local Banks and will be getting a quote from Tim Holmes at Public Financing before a final decision is made.
The Council discussed the work that Jamie Cackley had done on the Welcome to Fowler adopt a spot. They were very Thankful and pleased he had stepped up and requested permission to clean it up and the spot looks great! He has asked permission to work on the second one and the Council was very happy to approve his request and very Thankful for his contribution of time and effort on both spots.
Claims
Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Jason Fisher seconds the motion.
All in favor motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Linda Brouillette motions to Adj ourn, Mike Sanders seconds the motion.
All in favor motion carried.
Approved:
Linda Brouillette President
Attest:
Cindy Gretencord Clerk/Treasurer