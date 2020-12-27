December 7, 2020
The Town Council of the Town of Fowler met at the Town Hall on the 7th day of December, 2020 at the hour of 6:00 P.M., for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the Council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, Town Council President. On call of the roll of the members of
the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher
Also Present: Bill Burton, Nate Besse, John Budreau, Brad Lane and Gail Lange of the Benton Review.
Approval of Prior Minutes
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on November 16th. Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Unfinished Business
1782 Budget Notice was received and the budget was approved as requested. Steve Sorenson made the motion and sign and accepts with no changes. Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
New Business
Linda had received a complaint about the dumpster behind the Dadacz Building. There has been a lot of excess trash and large items being dropped off at the dumpster creating a mess around the dumpster.
Discussion was held on how to handle the situation.
Miscellaneous Business
The Council discussed and scheduled a workshop for Wednesday night at 7PM to go over salaries for 2021.
A new Equipment Lease for the Center Township Fire Department was presented for Council approval. Steve Sorenson made the motion to approve the new lease. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Department Heads
Bill Burton Fire Chief was present to give the Council some information about upcoming training on the new Fire Truck.
John Budreau Street Department Superintendent was present with an update on the new truck. It is currently waiting on the new bed. He also mentioned that he has an interested party in the old truck.
Nate Besse Utility Superintendent was present to ask for council approval to purchase the monitors and also a washer and dryer through the cares act funds the Town received. After a short discussion the council approved.
Bill BUlion Fire Chief requested permission to purchase a 4 Wheel drive pickup for the Fire Department out the of the cares act fund. The council requested some bids on the purchase.
Claims
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Jason Fisher motions to adjourn, Pat Claire seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Approved:
Cindy Gretencord, Clerk Treasurer