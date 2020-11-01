September 21, 2020
The Town Council of the Town of Fowler met at the Town Hall on the 21 st day of September, 2020 at the hour of 6:00 P.M., for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the Council. The meeting was called to order by Steve Sorenson, Town Council Vice President. On call of the roll of the members of the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows:
Present: Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher
Absent: Linda Brouillette
Also Present: Brad Lane, Lee Klemme, Ingrid Barce, Janet Alexander and Gail Lange of the Benton Review.
Approval of Prior Minutes
Jason Fisher made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on September 8th.
Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Miscellaneous Business
Mike Sanders Park Board Liaison brought two estimates to the Council for approval. John Budreau Street Department Superintendent and Park Board member had estimates for chemicals for the Pond from Aquatic Control for $3,467.00 if they are purchased this year. Estimate for the Pool Chemicals from Spear Corporation for $8,714.50. Mike Sanders made the motion to accept the estimates and purchase the Chemicals now at the discounted rate, Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Unfinished Business
Steve Sorenson Council Vice President updated Ingrid Barce on the request from the Library Board to make the Alley between the Library and the Town Hall a one way drive. The Planning Commission will need to hold a meeting to approve the request then the request will go before the Council for the final approval.
New Business
Janet Alexander from HR Unlimited was present to go over the Budget with the Council that Cindy Gretencord Town Clerk Treasurer has prepared and to go over the estimated cash flow for the next 5 years.
Ingrid Barce was also present to represent Jud Barce Town Attorney and discuss with the Council a program to help with collecting old debts. Ingrid also presented the Council with samples of Ordinances that they are currently working on for the other Towns in the surrounding areas.
Claims
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Jason Fisher seconds the motion.
All in favor motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Jason Fisher motions to Adjourn, Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All
in favor motion carried.
Steve Sorenson Council Vice President
Cindy Gretencord, Clerk Treasurer