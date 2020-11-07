October 5, 2020
The Town Council of the Town of Fowler met at the Town Hall on the 5th day of October, 2020 at the hour of 6:00 P.M., for a meeting pursuant to call in accordance with the rules of the Council. The meeting was called to order by Linda Brouillette, Town Council President. On call of the roll of the members of the Council were shown to be present or absent as follows: Present: Linda Brouillette, Steve Sorenson, Mike Sanders, Pat Claire, Jason Fisher. Also Present: John Budreau, Brad Lane, Nate Besse, Lee Klemme
Disconnects
No disconnect hearing was held due to Resolution 2020-0316B approved at the meeting held on March 16th amending the Town of Fowler Utilities during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Approval of Prior Minutes
Pat Claire made the motion to approve the minutes from the meeting held on September 21 st.
Jason Fisher seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Unfinished Business
Arnold Muller had stopped in the Town Hall for an update on the Alley between the Library and the Town Hall. Discussion was held at previous meeting about the possibility of making it a one way.
The request needs to go before the Plan Commission and then would be presented to the Town Council for approval. Discussion has been tabled until the Plan Commission can hold a meeting.
A program was presented by Ingrid Barce at a previous meeting for old and bad debt collection.
The Council looked over the paperwork she submitted to the meeting. Steve Sorenson made the motion to sign the agreement with the Association ofIndiana Counties Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System. Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
New Business
Budget Public Hearing was held with no one from the public attending and the Council having no changes they wanted made the hearing was adjourned.
Department Heads
Lee Klemme Police Chief was present to request purchasing a new Squad Car for Landon Happ.
The current Police Car is having a lot of repairs and is need of replacing. The estimate was for a Durango instead of the Charger normally purchased and the County has agreed to pay $8,000 towards the purchase.
The estimate was $33,809 and does not include the lights and siren and other extras needed. Steve Sorenson makes the motion to approve the purchase at the estimated cost. Mike Sanders seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
John Budreau Street Superintendent was present with an update on the paving project for this year.
It has currently started and will be finished within a couple days. The new truck approved at a previous meeting has been ordered and should be in possession of it early next year.
Cindy Gretencord presented the Council with information and picture of the sign that Mainstream Fiber intends to put on the building they purchased. Also presented to the Council was a complaint with concerns on the recent Ordinance passed to try to control the trash totters that are being left out on the street for long periods of time. The concerns expressed were that the time allowed to put them out the night before was late enough that it is dark already in the winter months which also poses a hazard sometimes with weather conditions. The Council agreed this is a concern and agreed to revisit this Ordinance.
Claims
Mike Sanders made the motion to approve and pay all claims. Jason Fisher seconds the motion.
All in favor motion carried.
Adjournment
With no further business Linda Brouillette motions to Adjourn, Steve Sorenson seconds the motion. All in favor motion carried.
Approved:
Linda Brouillette President