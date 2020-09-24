The Fountain & Warren County Health Department has issued a statement regarding recreational travel.
The statement reads:
Recreational Travel Advisory for Fountain & Warren Counties
Valid October 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020
The Fountain & Warren County Health Department advises all residents of the bi-county area to remain diligent in making good decisions regarding travel during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
ALL residents of Fountain & Warren County are advised to avoid non-essential or non-emergency high-risk recreational travel outside of the bi-county area for the months of October through December of 2020. Other travel plans should be taken with appropriate precautions. This advisory is made in line with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Recreational travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
High-Risk Travel Defined
Travel to an area that is experiencing high levels of COVID-19. Currently most of the United States is seeing high rates of COVID-19. For assistance in determining the risk for your destination, contact FW Health one week before your departure for up to date guidance.
Going to a large social gathering like a wedding, funeral, or party.
Attending a mass gathering like a sporting event, concert, or parade.
Being in crowds — for example: restaurants, bars, airports, bus/train stations, or theaters.
Traveling on a cruise ship or river boat.
Returning from High-Risk Travel
If you choose to participate in high risk travel of any kind, please take these precautions upon return home:
Stay home as much as possible for at least 14 days after returning home.
Avoid being around people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Consider getting tested for COVID-19.
For a complete list of travel safety tips in the time of COVID, please visit CDC.gov. To request testing for COVID-19, or to learn more about COVID-19, please contact the Fountain & Warren County Health Department at:
(765) 762-3035