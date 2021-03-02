The Fountain and Warren Circuit Courts are pleased to announce their launching of the Bi-County Chemical Addictions Treatment Program. Delayed in part due to COVID-19, the Bi-County Program, was initiated in 2019 with seed grant funding from the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, but now through the cooperative efforts of the Circuit Court Judges Stephanie Campbell and Hunter Reece, the Program has taken the final step by hiring its case manager to head JCAP, housed in the new Fountain County Jail.
In total, the two counties have received grants totaling $300,000. The newest and key addition to the program is the hiring of Kaela Nourie Allen, from Covington, to serve as the Program Director.
Allen holds a Bachelors in Psychology and Family Sciences, as well as a Masters of Health Services, with a major in Addiction Recovery. She will provide substance abuse treatment and case management, while overseeing the general administration of Program for inmates of Warren and Fountain counties, for a minimum 90-day jail-based treatment program followed by a minimum 90-day community-based aftercare treatment program, following the inmate’s release from custody. This comprehensive program involves treatment developed in partnership with Valley Oaks Health. The diverse curriculum plans to include AA/NA meetings, Moral Recognition Therapy (MRT), financial management, individual and group substance abuse counselling, mental health, vocational, educational, and optional spiritual courses, all of which was coordinated through the joint partnership of the two counties’ Judges, Sheriffs, Prosecutors, Chief Probation Officers, along with Valley Oaks, Choices LLC, and West Central Regional Community Corrections. The program is accepting applications with the first class to start in early April 2021.
Judge Reece and Judge Campbell would like to thank the financial support of the following organizations: Indiana Office of Court Services – Justice Partners Grant, $240,000; Indiana Office of Attorney General – JCAP Grant, $50,000; and Warren County Local Coordinating Council, $10,000.
These funds will assist with funding the salaries of the case manager and support staff, training peer recovery coaches, contract services, remote check-in kiosks for after care monitoring, training and outreach, in a concerted effort to battle opioid use and substance abuse disorders in the bi-county area. For additional information, please contact: Hon. Stephanie Campbell, Fountain Circuit Court (765) 793-6275 or Hon. Hunter Reece, Warren Circuit Court (765) 762-3604, or Kaela Allen (765) 793-3545 Ext 819.