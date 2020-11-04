Fountain County voters turned out at almost 70 percent Tuesday in the General Election.
The official voter turnout was 69.79 percent, with 8,117 cards cast by the 11,630 registered voters.
“Everything went really smoothly,” said Clerk Paul Copenhaver, noting that a few little issues came up but her staff was able to take care of those issues right away.
Copenhaver said she has a dedicated staff and poll workers who all worked hard this election.
She said they all were able to come together and work as a team.
“That’s what matters, that we all pull together,” she said.
There were a few contested races locally, she said.
The Council at Large race had two write in candidates as well as two candidates on the ballot vying for three seats. On the ballot were Dudley Cruea, Republican, who got 5,241 votes, and Tom Booe, Democrat, who got 2,150 votes. Write-in candidate Kelly Carlson received 186 votes and write-in candidate Brad Smith received 138 votes.
For Hillsboro Council, there was one seat available. Ed Moyer, Democrat, was on the ballot and received 137 votes. Write-in candidate Amanda Eades received 8 votes.
Copenhaver said the the process to run the long summary reports with the write-in candidates will be done and posted on Friday, Nov. 6.
She said there was a name left off the ballot on accident. She provided this written statement earlier this month.
“Despite all of the hours and eyes on ballot proofs, mistakes happen. While preparing the List of Candidates to be sent to the paper, Fountain County Clerk, Paula K. Copenhaver, discovered an unopposed candidate for Fountain County Coroner, Joshua D. Whittington, was inadvertently omitted from the ballot. The candidate was immediately notified. Many discussions were had with the Indiana Election Division, County Election Board (CEB), and the candidate to determine what steps needed to be taken to correct the omission. A public hearing was held prior to the public test of the voting systems on October 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. The CEB discussed the number of more than 550 ballots that have already been mailed, the cost of correcting the omission, whether the omission would cause confusion or mistakes by the voter, and whether any voter objected to using the ballot. The CEB determined the omission will not cause confusion if the ballots are not reprinted. There were no objections to not reprinting the ballots. Even though the name of the candidate for the Fountain County Coroner, Joshua D. Whittington, is listed to be on the ballot in Fountain County, by an error of omission, it will not be printed on the ballot. The Fountain County Clerk stated “ I take full responsibility for the error of the omission of Joshua Whittington’s name on the ballot. Give credit to whom credit is due. When you make a mistake own it. I have given my sincerest apology to the candidate and he so graciously accepted. He wanted to be sure everything was done right and according to law without the extra cost to the county and I couldn’t agree more. Article 15 Section 2 of the Indiana Constitution assures that Joshua D. Whittington will continue to hold the office of Fountain County Coroner for the next term.”
Other races in the county include:
For auditor, Colleen Chambers, Republican, received 6,875 votes.
For treasurer, Susan A. Coffing, Republican, received 6,877 votes.
For D1 commissioner, Andrew K. Hall, Republican, received, 6,765 votes.
For D2 commissioner, Brenda Hardy, Republican, received 6, 666 votes.
For Hillsboro clerk-treasurer, Angela Golia, Republican, received 185 votes.
For Attica School Board-City, Christopher Gayler received 1,401 votes and Christopher Vandew received 907 votes.
For SE Fountain School-Cain, Joshua J. Foxworthy received 2,099 votes.
For SE Fountain School-Jackson, Amy Musser received 2,098 votes.
For Covington School-City Covington, Jason A. Beck received 1,635 votes.
For Covington School-Mound, Doug Hunter received 1,727 votes.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Goff, Fountain County voters said yes, 4,806 votes and no 1,615 votes.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Bailey, Fountain County voters said yes, 4,773 votes, and no, 1,620 votes.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Brown, Fountain County voters said yes, 4,840 votes, and no, 1,534 votes.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge May, Fountain County voters said yes, 4,905 votes, and no, 1,481 vote.
On the question of whether or not to retain judge Robb, Fountain County voters said yes, 4,868 votes, and no, 1,533 votes.
Other state and federal races were on the ballot as well.
For president/vice president, Fountain County voters cast 6,151 votes for Republican incumbents Trump/Pence, 1,627 votes for Democrats Biden/Harris, 200 votes for Libertarians Jorgensen/Cohen, and cast 10 write-in votes.
For governor/lt. governor, Fountain County voters cast 5,186 votes for Republican incumbent Eric Holcomb, 1,148 votes for Democrat Woody Myers, and 1,613 votes for Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
For attorney general, Fountain County voters cast 6,047 vote for Republican Todd Rokita, and 1,809 votes for Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfeldem.
For D4 Representative in Congress, Republican incumbent Jim Baird received 6,161 votes in Fountain County, and Democrat Joe Mackey received 1,674. There were two write-ins.
For D13 State Rep, Sharon Negele, Republican incumbent, received 4,008 votes from Fountain County voters, and Democrat Loretta Barnes received 1,201 votes.
For D42 State Rep, Republican incumbent Alan Morrison received 1,969 votes in Fountain County, and Democrat Amy Burke Adams received 599 votes.