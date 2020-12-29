The Fountain County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is hosting a virtual annual meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 18, according to information from the office.
The purpose of the annual meeting is to report to the citizens of Fountain County about the activities of the SWCD for the past year and to hold an election for a supervisor.
If interested in attending the virtual meeting, please request meeting information from Lori Jordan by calling the Fountain County SWCD office at 765-793-2764, extension 3.