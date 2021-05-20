FOUNTAIN COUNTY, INDIANA — Fountain County Farm Bureau Inc., Vice President Archie Nine and Secretary/Treasurer Lois Ingalsbe recently presented $1,000 scholarships to five Fountain Central High School students.
Gracie Foxworthy, Dan Adams, Luke Adams, C.J. Yager and Ashlynn Ingalsbe were the recipients. All are scheduled to attend Ivy Tech Community College.
Dan Adams will pursue Pathway to Purdue: agri-business. Luke Adams will study criminal justice. Yager will study healthcare specialist of paramedic science and Ingalsbe will study nursing. Foxworthy is undecided.