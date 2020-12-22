A socially distanced swearing in ceremony was held in person and virtually Dec. 18 at the Fountain County Courthouse. Newly elected officials were given the opportunity to attend in person or via Zoom, according to information provided.
Those who were able to attend were sworn in by Judge Campbell both in person and virtually.
Andrew Hall, newly elected Fountain County commissioner, was the first one to be sworn in. He is the youngest to be elected as Fountain County Commissioner and set the bar high by reciting the oath from memory.
The newly re-elected clerk-treasurer of the Town of Hillsboro, Angela Golia, was sworn in virtually.
Other newly-elected officials who were sworn in at the event included council members, Tom Booe and Kelly Carlson; auditor, Colleen Chambers; treasurer, Susan Coffing; coroner, Joshua Whittington; and Hillsboro Town Clerk-Treasurer, Angela Golia.
The rest of the newly elected officials have already been sworn in or will be sworn in at a later date. State law requires an oath of office to be taken before the first day of business is conducted. After the oath is taken it must be filed with the circuit court clerk no later than February 1, 2021 or that office will become vacant, according to information provided.