The Fountain County Election Board has adopted new hours for voting Absentee for the General Election to be held on November 3, 2020. Registered voters residing in Fountain County may vote in one of the following manners:
• ABSENTEE IN PERSON:
At the Circuit Court Clerk's Office (ground floor of the courthouse) in Covington during the following hours beginning Tuesday, Oct 6th through Monday, Nov 2nd: Monday through Friday - 8:30 am to 3:30 pm (closed 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm for lunch) (Closed on October 12th in observance of Columbus Day) Saturday, Oct 24th and Oct 31st - 9:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday, Nov 2nd - 8:30 am to 12:00 pm OR At the Attica City Building Courtroom in Attica on the two (2) Saturdays prior to Election Day as follows: Saturday, Oct 24th and Oct 31st - 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
• ABSENTEE BY MAIL:
Call the Fountain County Clerk's Office at (765) 793-6230 and request an Absentee Ballot Application or go online to: www.fountaincounty.net/files/Clerk/ClerkElections.html and complete the application process. The Applications must be returned to the Clerk's Office by mail, in person, or by fax on or before October 22, 2020 at 11:59 pm.
• VOTE BY TRAVEL BOARD
Voter must be confined or taking care of a confined person to be eligible to vote by Travel Board. Applications may be returned by mail, in person, or by fax on or before November 2, 2020 by noon.
• ELECTION DAY IN PERSON
Vote at any of the following Vote Center Polling Locations on November 3, 2020 from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm: Attica High School, 211 E Sycamore Street, Attica, IN 47918 (High School Gym Entrance); Covington High School, 1017 6th Street, Covington, IN 47932 (5th Street Gym Entrance); Veedersburg Fire Station, 100 S Main, Veedersburg, IN 47987 (Community Room); Church of the Nazarene, 453 S SR 341, Hillsboro, IN 47949; American Legion Hall, 251 W State Street, Kingman, IN 47952.
Voter registration closes on October 5, 2020. Voters must be registered with the Fountain County Clerk's Office by that date in order to vote in the General Election . For more information, please visit the website at www.fountaincounty.net. Click on "Clerk", then click on "Elections - Voter Registration" or call the Fountain County Clerk's Office at (765) 793-6230.
