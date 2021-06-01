The Fountain Central FFA Welding team won the Indiana State FFA Welding competition.
The FFA welding competition was conducted in three locations around the state on April 17, and the Fountain Central team competed at Delphi. Overall in the state, Karson Wolf placed 5th and Conner Stinson placed 11th in the beginning division. These two students combined ranked 2nd as a team in the beginning division in the State. Overall in the State, Jason Matthews placed 14th and Zane Reitz placed 18th in the advanced division. These two students combined placed 5th as a team in the advanced division.
Curt Williams, the welding instructor, helped coach the team.
The two teams combined (beginning and advanced divisions) overall had the highest score in the state, making them State champs, said Advisor Adam Miller. “We are so proud of their hard work! Congratulations to our FFA Welding team!”