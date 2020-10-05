Fountain Central traveled to North Vermillion on Thursday and came away with a 3-0 win over the Falcons by scores of 25-12, 25-23 and 25-18.
The Mustangs came out on fire in game one, taking a 7-2 lead which forced Falcon head coach Hilary Gibson into an early timeout.
It helped North Vermillion regain the serve, but an aggressively attacking offense by Fountain Central allowed the visitors to pull away to a double-digit lead on the way to a 25-12 win.
Game two was much more competitive with the Falcons taking an early lead before the Mustangs responded to tie the game at 7-all.
The hosts regained the lead only to see their opponent tie things up at 11-all and 12-all.
After North Vermillion jumped up by one, Fountain Central made a small run to take a 17-15 lead only to have the Falcons come right back to tie the game at 17 points apiece.
Fountain Central then rolled off four points in a row to force another Falcon timeout, one which helped the hosts regain the initiative and pull within one at 23-24, but a North Vermillion service error on the next point gave the game to the visitors 25-23.
The third game was similar to the first as the visitors opened a 7-1 lead, then 10-2 and 15-4 before the Falcons began to put multiple points together to narrow the gap, but the hosts could not stop a final push by Fountain Central, falling 25-18.
It was a night where the Falcons tended to hit the ball long beyond the opposing baseline and made the occasional inaccurate pass to a teammate, which made it hard for them to string points together.
The Mustangs were more accurate with their hitting and that was probably the difference in the game – along with some solid serving by Jerzi Hershberger for the visitors that led to seven of the team’s ten aces.
Asked about the attacking offense, Fountain Central head coach Alyssa Larson said it came from recent practices.
“We’ve worked on hitting away from people,” she explained. “We’ve put people and mats on the floor so that we had something to aim at and I think it made a difference tonight.”
Fountain Central next faces North Putnam while North Vermillion takes on Parke Heritage.