Think back to 2009 and try to remember what happened in that year.
Bitcoin was invented, Chesley Sullenberger landed a plane in the Hudson River, Swine Flu appeared, Usain Bolt set a 100m record of 9.58 seconds.
And Fountain Central won its most recent sectional softball game – until this year.
In the opening contest of the 1A Sectional 53, the Mustangs defeated their hosts by the score of 4-1.
“Not only was this the first sectional win in twelve years for the school,” Rik Walke, the Fountain Central head coach, said “but it was the first sectional win in any sport for these seniors.”
The game did not start as if it would be a Mustang victory as the host Knights scored a run in the second on a hit batter and two singles for a 1-0 lead while the Fountain Central was putting players on the bases but not driving them in.
It took until the fourth before the visitors would tie the game as freshman pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick doubled to lead off and Hannah Wood bunted with the play resulting in an error that allowed Kirkpatrick to cross the plate.
Wood got as far as third on a stolen base but two consecutive strikeouts ended the inning with her still on the basepaths.
Kirkpatrick retired the Knights in order in the bottom of the inning and then in the top of the fifth, Fountain Central took the lead.
Kendal Rahm led off with a single to right with Marley Massey sacrifice bunting her to second.
After a walk to Jerzi Hershberger, Rahm stole home on a wild pitch and then Maddie Medley doubled home Hershberger for a 3-1 lead.
Lafayette Central Catholic managed only a single in the bottom of the fifth but Fountain Central could do no damage when they came up in the sixth, going down in order.
In the bottom of that inning, the Knights saw a batter reach on an error, but the other three were outs to keep the score 3-1.
The Mustangs got an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a walk to Massey, a wild pitch, a single by Hershberger that moved Massey to third and a sacrifice fly by Medley that made it 4-1.
The Knights made two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh but then got a single and walk which brought Walke out to talk to his pitcher and the infield players.
“I told them that the two runners didn’t matter at all,” he explained. “I told her [Kirkpatrick] to relax and just worry about the batter and get an out. I think they all relaxed a little at that point.”
Kirkpatrick did as instructed, getting the batter to pop out to Hershberger at second to end the game and give the Mustangs a memorable victory they wildly, but justifiably, celebrated in front of their dugout.
In her seven innings, Kirkpatrick gave up one earned run, four hits, two walks, a hit batter and struck out seven in picking up the win.
On offense, only Hershberger picked up more than one hit as she had a single and a double with Walke saying, “That kid showed up and gave us all she’s got. She deserved that game.”
With the win, Fountain Central advanced to play Covington in the sectional semifinal.