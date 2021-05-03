After finding themselves on the short end of a 19-10 at home on Monday, the Fountain Central baseball team returned to action the next day at Covington where they exploded for 23 runs in five innings to win 23-4.
The game did not start as if it would be a blowout as the Mustangs plated two runs on singles by AJ Hall and Owen Acton who both scored on a single by Michael Geller.
Covington tried to respond as they got a double by Gage Pearman and a walk to Dane Gerling, but the next two batters were flyouts to end the inning.
Fountain Central began to pull away in the top of the second as they scored six more runs on six singles, a fielder’s choice and a double by Geller for an 8-0 score.
The Trojans got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning when Karver Fye reached first after being hit by a pitch and Shea Springer singled.
Fye was erased on a fielder’s choice, but Kole McLellan singled as did Conlan Moore and the latter hit was misplayed by the left fielder to allow Springer to score to make it 8-1.
The Mustangs continued to rack up runs in the third as they added four more on a walk to Brayden Prickett, a stolen base with an error and a dropped third strike to Zach Guerin that let Prickett score.
Cole Garbison was hit by a pitch after which Carson Eberly grounded into a fielder’s choice that erased Garbison but let Guerin reach third.
Hall then reached first after being hit by a pitch to load the bases and Acton did the same to force in Guerin for a 10-1 total with the bases still loaded.
Two passed balls followed that allowed Eberly and Hall to score for a 12-1 Mustang lead going into the bottom of the third.
In that half, Covington saw Gerling and Fye get hit by pitches, but the other three batters were outs to keep the Trojans off the board.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, but that changed in the fifth when Fountain Central added eleven runs on four walks, eight singles, a hit batsman and a Trojan error as the Mustangs nearly batted around twice, sending 17 players to the plate for a 23-1 score.
The Trojans cut into their deficit in the bottom of the fifth, picking up three runs on four singles to make the final score 23-4 as the ten-run rule kicked in.
The two teams played again two days later at Fountain Central and the Mustangs got the sweep, getting three runs early and holding on to earn a 3-2 home victory that moved their record to 9-8 on the season.
With the two losses, Covington saw their record fall to 3-12.