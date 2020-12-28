In their final game before the holiday tournament, the Fountain Central boys’ basketball team hosted Clinton Central and came away with a 67-50 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs like to play an up-tempo game according to Phil Shabi, their head coach, which allows them to push the ball and take numerous three-point shots on offense and to press full court defensively.
When they faced Clinton Central, they encountered a team that wanted to run with them.
Whether this was the cause of numerous turnovers by the hosts or if they simply did not play as well as their coach would like, Fountain Central kept the visitors in the contest for the first two quarter before exploding from behind the three-point line in the third quarter to pull away for the victory.
Period one saw the teams trade the lead with the Mustangs scoring early behind the scoring of Mason Larkin for a 7-5 score before the visitors responded to tie the contest at 7-7, 9-9, and a quarter-ending 11-11.
Seth Martin and Colton Robinson opened the second period by hitting one trey each wrapped around a Bulldog lay-up.
A minute later Carson Eberly converted a three-point play for a 20-15 Fountain Central lead and then Will Harmon made a pair of treys along with a lay-up on his way to a game-high 17 points, giving the Mustangs a 30-23 halftime lead.
Shabi called the performance by Harmon “a breakout out game” for the freshman.
Things got better for Fountain Central as the third quarter progressed as the hosts converted six three-pointers from Harmon and Andrew Shabi (two each), Cody Linville (one) and Eberly (one).
Hitting those shots along with cutting back on turnovers allowed the hosts to turn their seven-point lead after two quarters into one of twenty after three.
Clinton Central made a small comeback in the fourth period despite a back-to-back pair of three-pointers by the Mustangs early in the quarter, cutting the final margin to 17 at 67-50.
When the game was over Fountain Central ended up 13 of 26 from beyond the arc, the 50 percent ratio causing Coach Shabi to declare it a “breakout game” as his team had been hitting about 30 percent from distance.
“We’ve been waiting for a hot shooting night,” Shabi said. “We started slowly as usual, but for the second straight game we had ten players score.”
He said that one thing that allows his team to do better after the intermission is the player rotation that he uses.
Shabi explained that he plays ten players over the course of the game but only eight per half “so we always have a couple of fresh players in the second half.”
The Mustangs are now idle until December 29 when they play at Attica in the BI-County Tournament.