In the opening game of a girls’/boys’ basketball doubleheader, the Fountain Central girls’ team defeated Attica by the score of 50-43.
The first quarter saw the host Ramblers take a 15-14 lead after one quarter that had both teams show the aggressive, but somewhat sloppy, play that would continue throughout the entire contest.
Turnovers marred the start of the second period with no one able to score in the first minute except for one of two free throws by Nola Walls of the Mustangs.
Larissa Bowers made a putback for the visitors a minute later for a 17-15 lead and then Walls converted a pair of free throws.
Attica finally reached the scoreboard for the first time in the quarter at the 3:24 mark when CeCe Rice hit a three-pointer to pulls the Ramblers within one at 19-18.
Kacey Kirkpatrick made a lay-up to push the margin up to three, but Attica tied the game on a free throw by Adyson Goodwin and a runner by Rice with two minutes left in the half.
In what was left in the period, the teams traded baskets – jumpers by Goodwin and Rice for Attica against buckets by Dakota Borman and Bowers – for a 25-25 halftime score.
The third quarter started the same way the second had ended with the teams matching each other basket for basket for the first four minutes to make it 33-33.
Tatum Nunnally broke that pattern when she made a putback and an ensuing free throw to put the Ramblers up 36-33, but as before Fountain Central responded with a basket – an inbound lay-up put in by Kirkpatrick.
Attica took a four-point lead on a trey from Makaylie Ray and Rice followed with another runner that put the Ramblers up 41-35 going into the fourth quarter.
A minute into the final period, Jerzi Hershberger halved the Mustang deficit by hitting a three-pointer, but Rice came back with another of her runners for Attica.
Bowers scored twice for Fountain Central around another trey by Hershberger to complete a 10-2 Mustang run that put the visitors up 45-43 with 3:28 left.
In that final span, Fountain Central made five free throws while their defense kept Attica scoreless to earn the 50-43 victory.
Fountain Central head coach Jason Good said he thought his offense played well throughout the game, but that the Mustangs defense struggled in the third quarter as they gave Attica “too many good looks”.
Matt Harmeson, who returned as head coach after Darrin Spragg took a job out of state, said the size of Fountain Central bothered his team, but that overall, he was pleased with the execution by his team.
“We got some good shots,” he said, “but they rolled out. We’ve had fantastic effort all year, so I expect us to keep improving.”