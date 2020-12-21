In the second game of a girl-boy basketball doubleheader on Friday, the Fountain Central boys’ team defeated Attica by the score of 51-45.
It was a game of runs all night and it started with Fountain Central hitting the first basket, a trey from Mason Larkin two minutes into the contest, who then followed up by feeding Andrew Shabi for a 5-0 lead moments later.
Attica scored their first points at the 4:05 mark when Bradley Britt made a lay-up for the start of a 7-2 run that tied the game at 7-all with 1:42 left in the quarter.
Two more baskets, including a putback by Brandte Gayler for his only field goal of the game, put the host Ramblers in the lead 11-7 as the period ended.
Will Harmon had a ball fall to him and he put it up for a Mustang lay-up as the second quarter started.
Antonio Jerkins responded with a jumper for Attica, but then Larkin buried a pair of three-pointers to put Fountain Central ahead 15-13.
The teams then traded baskets before Carson Eberly made two free throws for the visitors followed by one for Attica by Zach Black for a 19-16 tally.
Harmon followed with two free throws and Colton Robinson made a basket against only a lay-up by John Britt for the Ramblers for a 23-18 halftime lead for the Mustangs.
Shabi opened the third quarter with a trey for the visitors but Jerkins came back with a driving lay-up for Attica.
The game hit a rare lull at that point with neither team able to do more than commit fouls until Shabi made a pair of free throws and Eberly drained a trey for a 33-21 lead with 4:33 left in the period.
Attica then drew closer as Zeb Shonkwiler made two free throws, Jackson Davis raced down court for a lay-up and then made another one for a 33-27 score.
Eberly ended the Rambler run by hitting a three-pointer and Larkin restored the double-digit Mustang lead with a tip-in.
Seth Martin and Larkin closed out the quarter with baskets wrapped around a three-point play by Shonkwiler that made it 42-30 in favor of Fountain Central.
Attica started another comeback as the fourth period began with a trey from Davis off a pass from Gayler.
After a free throw by Carter Merryman for the visitors, the Ramblers went on a 9-2 run with a basket from Jerkins and then seven straight points by Shonkwiler that cut the Attica deficit to three at 45-42 with 2:01 left in the game.
Harmon seemingly gave the Mustangs some breathing room with a trey but Shonkwiler came back with one of his own for a 48-45 score at the 1:08 mark.
The defense for Fountain Central then took over, allowing Attica no good looks and zero point for the rest of the game while making three of four free throws at the other end for 51-45 final.
Despite the loss, Attica coach Bruce Patton was upbeat about his team saying, “Down 13, it was make or break for us and we fought back.”
He also said his team practiced all week against the full-court press used by the Mustangs and that his players “handled it well for most of the game.”
Patton said he also knew the visitors would want to play fast, so he had Attica “speed down” the tempo as much as possible.
Fountain Central coach Phil Shabi said Patton was correct when he said the Mustangs would try to keep the tempo as high as possible but that his team is still not playing as fast as he would like.
“We played our speed most of the night – our guards put a lot of pressure on the ball – but we want to play that way the whole game.”
Asked about holding Gayer, the Attica center, to only three points on a putback and a free throw, Shabi said one of the team goals is to keep the ball from going inside “and I think our guards did a good job of keeping that from happening.”
Attica traveled to Clinton Central on Saturday and fell to the Bulldogs 42-34 while Fountain Central hosted Western Boone and defeated the Stars 48-46.