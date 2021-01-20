Maybe it was the fact it was Senior Night for the Fountain Central girls’ basketball team or maybe it was because the game was against an unexpected foe in North Putnam, but whatever the reason, the Mustangs struggled in the opening minutes of the contest.
Fountain Central had been scheduled to play Tri-County but, as been all too common this season, the Cavaliers could not play due to Covid-19 restrictions, so with almost no notice, the Mustangs scheduled the Cougars.
The Mustangs fell behind 12-0 before scoring with just two seconds shy of three minutes gone in the first quarter, but they could not buy a basket in that opening span that saw shot after shot roll across the rim or fall short of the hoop.
Dakota Borman finally made a basket to end the drought and then Larissa Bowers scored for Fountain Central before the Cougars scored seven more points for a lead of fifteen, 19-4, at the 2:36 mark.
Borman ended the second three-minute drought for the Mustangs with a free throw, Gracie Foxworthy added four points against a basket from the visitors and then Borman added two more free throws to cut the margin to ten before a late Cougar trey made it 24-11 after one quarter.
The visitors pushed their lead to their largest of the game by opening the second period with a trey, but then the Mustangs began their comeback.
Bowers made two free throws, Borman hit from beyond the arc off a pass from Jerzi Hershberger along with a lay-up and then Hershberger scored for a 27-20 score.
North Putnam stopped the Fountain Central run with a free throw, but the Mustangs scored eight in a row by a combination of Foxworthy and Borman to tie the game 28-all at the intermission.
“We didn’t play well until the second quarter,” Jason Good, the head coach of the hosts said, “but once we did, we gained confidence in ourselves and played the way we wanted to play.”
A minute into the third quarter, Hershberger made a short jumper to give Fountain Central their first lead of the game.
North Putnam responded seven seconds later with a three-pointer to regain the lead at 31-20, but Foxworthy then fed Borman for a lay-up that gave the Mustangs a lead they would not lose again.
Fountain Central went on to score six in a row, two each by Borman, Foxworthy and Kacey Kirkpatrick before a late bucket by the visitors made the score 38-33 going into the final period.
Foxworthy added two baskets to open the fourth quarter to lead 42-33 before North Putnam found the scoreboard again.
The Mustangs would see Kirkpatrick score three points on a free throw and a lay-up off a feed by Marley Massey and Borman add another free throw for a double-digit lead.
North Putnam followed with a trey with 4:50 left in the game, a shot that scored their last points of the game for a 46-38 score, but the Mustangs closed out the contest on an 11-0 run in a 57-38 final.
Good said that his team has been having fun, noting that “winning tends to do that” and pointing out that his three seniors, Massey, Borman and Foxworthy had never won more than five games in a season in their careers, but that the victory over North Putnam gave them an 11-5 record so far this year.