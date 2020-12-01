The Warren County Community Foundation came up with a way to help families have a fun, and COVID safe activity to do over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Each day from Thursday until Sunday, a clue was released in the morning that would lead the "treasure" hunter to the location.
Thanksgiving day the clue was "Ponderosa, Eastern, Lodgepole, and more. Within them, among them, if you want to score. If you want to be first there's no time to play. The score was 29-0, 105 years ago on this day" The town was Pine Village. The first line references three types of pines, while the second line lets you know that the leaf was hidden in the trees.
No time to play was referencing the playground in Pine Village, and the last line was giving specific information about Pine Village Football from the historic sign next to the fire station. The leaf was hidden in the 29th evergreen tree at the Pine Village Park, and was found by Seeger High School Senior Kolton Pearson and his father Danny Pearson.
The clue for Friday was, " In spring but not summer, it runs but doesn't move. It has no throat but can roar and make grooves. Not in the fairway, but up, up, up the hill . We hope the hunt is proving to be a thrill. Two choices: Going right is too slow. Phew, I'm tired, I need a rest before I go." The location was at the Williamsport Falls with the first two lines being a riddle about the waterfall itself. Not in the fairway, but up the hill was referring to the disc golf course and then the hilltop trail. Once at the top of the hill, the new hilltop trail is a loop. The leaf was found shortly after going left on the loop next to a bench where you could sit down to take a rest. This leaf was found by Indiana University student Rebecca Monroe.
Saturday the clue was " I know a place that changed its name in 1869. A place that you call home, and I call mine. Ninety years later, a new school was formed. That closed down others, where students brainstormed. Buckin' broncos and calf-roping recently happened here. You have enough info, the location should be clear". The answer to this one was West Lebanon. Pre-1869 the town was just called Lebanon. The next few lines were referencing the high school as its address is West Lebanon. The biggest clue was about the buckin' broncos and calf roping. At the West Lebanon Park, at the far end, there used to be the Junior Rodeo. The leaf was hidden in one of the structures built as part of that program. This golden leaf was found by Amy and Pete Holley from West Lebanon.
The last day of the Golden Leaf scavenger hunt was Sunday. The clue was " Named for a fur trader who helped guide Harrison's troops, you'll have to search along the loops. A choice to make trail 1 or trail 2. Over a log, then a make-shift arrow to help you. Straight ahead three old ones stand side by side. Look behind, that's where the leaf will hide. The golden leaf was hidden at Cicott Park in Independence. The first 2-3 lines helped solve the location. Then on trail one, there is a small tree down across the trail. Next, an arrow made from sticks was created at a trail intersection to guide in the correct direction. Straight ahead were three large trees. The golden leaf was hidden behind the middle tree. This leaf was found by Megan Hawk.
Each winner was able to select a local Warren County business to receive a $25 gift card. This was a fun activity for local residents, it highlighted some of the parks in Warren County, and was a way to support local businesses.
The Foundation will host the GOLDEN NUTCRACKER on December 24th, 25th, 26th. and 27th. Mark the calendar and be ready to solve some fun riddles.