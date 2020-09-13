The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of its Leadership Institute.
The Institute is designed to develop the leadership capacities and core competencies of professionals across a wide variety of careers, according to information provided.
The Institute will emphasize personal growth (leading self), leading others and leading organizations.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation says, “The Institute will focus on small group roundtables discussing leadership principles and lunch-learns of similar topics to businesses and non-profit organizations within the greater Fountain County area. We are excited to announce our introductory virtual leadership course, TODAY MATTERS.
Developing yourself and those around you is essential to make a great and lasting impact. The leader sees the big picture, but he or she needs other leaders to help make their mental picture a reality.
In this study are going to embark on a journey of personal growth. In this training course you will be challenged to take daily practical steps that lead to success every day of your life. You will learn principles that have been tested and proven again and again.
This virtual leadership course includes: 12 hours of teaching/discussion, a copy of the book Today Matters, and a comprehensive study guide.
” To learn about the introductory study visit www.wicf-inc.org or contact Dale at the community foundation at (765) 793-0702, ext. 4 or dwhite@wicf-inc.org.