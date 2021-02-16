The Western Indiana Community Foundation is pleased to announce we have opened a request for grant proposals for projects that activate or create public spaces to advance a more vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive community.
Fountain County has long been a community of makers: industrious people driven to build, create, and innovate - together. Through the “Better When We Gather – Creative Places Initiative,” the Community Foundation is seeking to build upon the maker mindset, so prevalent in our counties, to activate or create public spaces that advance a more vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive community. In 2020, nearly 75 individuals participated in group convening sessions and personal interviews. These county stakeholders learned a great deal about where we succeed and where we could do better. We also learned that the communities within our broader community are very willing to engage and that being better requires that we gather and work together.
Fountain County’s ability to attract and retain talent is greatly increased by taking advantage of unique placemaking assets in its communities. Building upon both the spirit and findings from the community convening process, the Community Foundation is seeking proposals for creative placemaking projects that, through deliberate and thoughtful collaboration, will make us better together. Funding and Eligibility The Community Foundation has $65,000 ($20,000 each for Attica, Covington, and Southeast Fountain CF) to allocate to this initiative. Grant amounts must range between $10,000 and $20,000. Organizations must match 10 percent of the grant provided by the Community Foundation.
Local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and tax-exempt entities are eligible to apply. This includes nonprofits, units of government, school corporations, education institutions, and religious organizations. Grant Timeline — April 15, 2021: Proposals Due ; May/June 2021: Selected applicants invited to pitch in person ; Summer 2021: Grant award(s) announced . Project Proposal Goals and Examples — Projects proposed should:
• Advance community aesthetics and beautification
• Address quality of place in one or more Fountain County communities
• Create welcoming, inclusive space(s), accessible to all • Promote a sense of ownership and pride in the community • Bring community together in all phases of the project • Contribute to community vibrancy • Activate underused public spaces or create new ones • Be completed and open to the public within one year of receiving WICF funds • Have a sustaining impact Some examples of the types of projects that may be eligible for grant funding include, but are not limited to: • Streetscape beautification and walkability
• Alley activations • Public plaza development • Innovative public space amenities that encourage people to interact • Community arts projects • Farmer’s markets • Amphitheaters and band shells • Bike and pedestrian pathways
• Wayfinding (directional) signage
Need more info? Let us know how we can help! Visit our website for more details at www.wicf-inc.org.