The Fountain & Warren County Health Department will be the site of the next FW Community Cares Food Pantry, sponsored by the health department and Office of Community & Rural Affairs.
The event will be from 1-3 p.m. May 20 at the health department office, 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica, phone 765-762-3035.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Staff asks that all clients remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the guidelines listed below. Income guidelines (185%).
Household size of one: household income - $1,926 monthly, $23,107 annual; household size of two: income: $2,607 monthly, $31,284 annual; household size of three: $3,289 monthly, $39,461 annual; household size of four: $3,980 monthly, $47,638 annual; household size of five: $4,652 monthly, $55,815 annual; household size of six: income $5,333 monthly and $66,992 annual. For each additional household member add $682 per month.
More information can be found at www.food-finders.org; 765-471-0062. Food Finders Food Bank is at 1204 Greenbush St., Lafayette.