FW Community Cares Food Pantry, sponsored by the Fountain and Warren Health Department, will be at the health department office in Attica June 24.
This will be a drive-through distribution at 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica, from 1-3 p.m. The staff asks that all clients remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:45 p.m. EST.
The food pantry program is available to those who meet the specified guidelines. Income guidelines are 185 percent.
Those include: 1 person household, with a monthly income of $1,926 and annual income of $23,107; two person household with a monthly income of $2,607 and annual income of $31,284; three person household with a monthly income of $3,289 and annual income of $39,461; four person household with monthly income of $3,970 and annual income of $47,638; five person household with monthly income of $4,652 and annual income of $55,815; and six person household with monthly income of $5,333 and annual income of $66,992. For each additional household member add $682 per month.
For more information call 765-762-3035.