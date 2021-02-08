The Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Western Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Ellis Family Scholarship Fund.
According to a news release from the foundation, the Ellis Family Scholarship Fund was founded by Gary, Cindy, Darin, and Christy Ellis and families, all Fountain Central High School graduates and long-time members of the Southeast Fountain School Corporation community.
Gary and Cindy’s oldest child, Darin Ellis, attended a vocational-technical school after graduation and their youngest child, Christy Ellis-Owings, attended a traditional public university.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with the Ellis family in establishing this scholarship. The family is held in high regard in the Southeast Fountain district and throughout the greater Fountain County area.”
This scholarship is intended to reflect the success of both of their children in their choices for higher education and in their subsequent careers. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Fountain Central High School graduate pursuing a degree with a vocational-technical school or a four-year university. Donations to the Ellis Family Scholarship Fund may be mailed to: Southeast Fountain Community Foundation, ATTN: Ellis Family Scholarship Fund, PO Box 95, Veedersburg, Indiana, 47987or made online at www.wicf-inc.org.