One Fountain County student has been named recipient of a full tuition four-year scholarship as the Western Indiana Community Foundation 2021 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar - Fountain County.
According to information from the foundation, Carson Eberly will receive full tuition to the Indiana private college or public university of his choice and a $900 yearly stipend for required books and equipment. He is the 40th Fountain County recipient of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.
Eberly, of Fountain Central High School High School, has plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Purdue University. He ranks #1 in his graduating class with a 3.918 GPA.
Carson has been honored with numerous academic awards during his time at Fountain Central High and has excelled athletically in tennis, basketball, and baseball.
One of Eberly’s references wrote, “I am pleased to recommend Carson Eberly for consideration for your foundation’s scholarship. Simply put, Carson is one of the top student-athletes I have been around in 20 years of education and coaching. You will not find another student who outshines Carson’s academic and athletic achievements. His work ethic is second to none. In the classroom, he is motivated by a desire to be the absolute best, and he approaches all coursework with a commitment to excellence. He is tireless in this pursuit, but he approaches it with enthusiasm and a joy for learning. He engages in work independently with a great deal of personal desire to do things the right way. In a group setting, Carson elevates those around him by demonstrating great work ethic, care for others, and a willingness to cooperate. He is extremely well-rounded, performing well in both creative and technical endeavors.
As an athlete, Carson is a leader by example. He has excelled as a 3-sport athlete at Fountain Central for the last 3 years. He is loved and respected by his teammates because of the way he approaches every practice and contest. He is loved and respected by his coaches because he is the model student-athlete.”
Eberly is the son of the Jason Eberly and the late Kimberly Eberly of Attica.
Thirty Fountain County students applied for this year’s Lilly Scholarship. The first phase of the selection process included the high school faculty of each school recommending up to six applicants from their school to be considered by the local scholarship committee representing the same school district.
The second phase included each scholarship committee reviewing the applications and interviewing each applicant. Two nominees from each school are selected based on consensus.
The third phase of the selection process included each of the two nominees from each school being interviewed by the scholarship committees representing the two other school districts. Each committee member independently scores each applicant in six categories including academic performance, school activities and work, volunteerism, financial need, letters of reference and a personal interview with each committee member.
Following the final scoring, one nominee and two alternates were forwarded to Independent Colleges of Indiana, Inc. (ICI) for final selection of the Western Indiana Community Foundation’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient.
ICI is a nonprofit corporation that represents 30 regionally accredited degree granting, nonprofit, private colleges and universities in the state.
The primary purposes of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program are 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Including the 24th cohort, 4,912 full-tuition scholars have been awarded and over $424 million in scholarship tuition has been provided through the LECSP since the program’s inception in 1998.