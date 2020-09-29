Earl Park Public library will be having Library Bingo for the adults starting Oct. 2, according to information from the library. Bingo cards will be available to pick up the last week of September. Earn a small prize for each Bingo as well as a ticket for a chance to win the $50 Grand Prize gift certificate.
The staff have some fun filled take home activities planned for the kids starting Oct. 5. Staff will be handing out a new Grab and Go Activity Kit each Monday. The kits will be available throughout the week as long as supplies last.
The Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest is still going to take place. The group will be meeting at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 to decorate pumpkins. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend. If this date or time doesn’t work for your family just call and arrange a time to come pick up the supplies and you can decorate your pumpkin at home.
In October, the Book Club will be reading a mystery called Aunt Dimity’s Death. This book written by Nancy Atherton is about a woman named Lori. She thought Aunt Dimity was just a character in her childhood family’s bedtime stories until she was summoned to a law firm for the reading of Dimity’s last will and testament. Lori will inherit a large estate if she can figure out the secret hidden in the letters at Dimity’s cottage. We will be meeting to discuss this book October 27th at 6:00 PM. If you are interested in reading this book or joining our book club you should come check it out!