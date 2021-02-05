EARL PARK, INDIANA — The Earl Park Book Club will be meeting Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss Blue Jeans and Coffee Beans by Joanne Demaio, according to a news release from the library.
This book is a New York Times Best Seller and is classified as a romance. Those who are interested in joining the Earl Park Book Club are invited to attend. There is more information available about this book on the library’s Facebook page and website (earlpark.lib.in.us.com).
The library staff will be having a Valentine Grab and Go Kit for Earl Park Kids. The kits will have a Create your own Valentine that can be decorated for someone special as well as some extra surprises too! The Kits will be available Feb. 5 -12 while supplies last.