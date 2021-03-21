EARL PARK, INDIANA — The Earl Park Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 3 at the Earl Park Community Park.
Summer will be here before you know it. Patrons will have an opportunity to register theird kids for the upcoming Summer Reading Program before or after the Easter Egg Hunt. This will allow library staff to get information about the in person summer programs to those who are interested.
The Earl Park Book Club will be meeting 6 p.m. March 30 March 30 to discuss the Husband’s Secret by Liane Moriarty. Those who are interested in joining the Earl Park Book Club are invited to attend and check it out. There is more information available about this book on the library Facebook page and website (earlpark.lib.in.us.com).