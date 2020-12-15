Covington — The Indiana Department of Health and the Fountain & Warren County Health Department are partnering to conduct a free drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.
The free clinic will be through Dec. 19 open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Covington Fire Station 210 4th Street, Covington.
Testing will be available to all members of the public regardless of symptoms. Children as young as 2 years of age can be tested with parental consent.
The staff urge all residents in the Covington area and beyond to take advantage of this testing opportunity. Many people with COVID-19 can still spread the disease but feel completely fine, according to information provided. Testing is a useful tool to help slow the spread of this virus and will help protect your family and others in the community. Please spread the word and encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to get tested.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, please bring that information with you.
Remember to follow the COVID-19 Basics: stay home if you are sick, wear a mask if you are in public, keep your distance, wash your hands, and follow any quarantine or isolation recommendations.
Working together and for each other is our surest way through this pandemic and will help us get safely to a vaccine, reads the press release.