A drive-through food pantry is planned for March 18 in Attica.
The event is sponsored by the Fountain & Warren Health Department and the Office of Community & Rural Affairs, according to information from the organizers.
It will be from 1-3 p.m. at the health department office, 113 W. Sycamore St., Attica, phone 765-762-3035.
This will be a drive-through distribution. Clients are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and that no one arrives prior to 12:44 p.m. EST.
The Food Pantry Program is available to those who meet the guidelines listed. Income guidelines (185%).
Household size of one: income $1,926 monthly, $23,107 annually; household size of two: $2,607 monthly, $31,284 annually; household size of three: $3,289 monthly, $39,461 annually; household size of four: $3,970 monthly, $47,638 annually; household size of five: $4,652 monthly, $55,815 annually; household size of six: $5,333 monthly, $66,992 annually. For each additional household member add $682 per month.
More information can also be found at www.food-finders.org.