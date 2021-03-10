Attica Community Foundation is pleased to announce a $8,175 grant to Attica North Neighborhood Association (ANNA) for the bus stop shelter project.
According to Jon Hunt, President of ANNA, “This grant will cover the expenses for purchasing a school bus stop shelter which will be installed at the Ben & Mary Bowles Park (formerly the West Street Park). The monies will cover the expenses for all concrete and material needed to install the structure. The park is the main pick-up point for school age children in the Attica North Neighborhood Association. The bus stop shelter will provide a safe environment for the children to wait for the school bus out the elements.”
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, said, “It’s a pleasure for the Community Foundation to fund this request. In addition to the Community Foundation’s support, this project has the full support of the Attia School Corporation and the City of Attica. The shelter will be a safe place for kids to get out of the weather as they await the school bus to arrive.”
The Attica Community Foundation, established in 1989, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Attica.