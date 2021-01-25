The Crescent-Iroquois Community Unit District #249 Board of Education met Tuesday, Jan. 19 in the Crescent City Grade School gym. Board president Steve Massey called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. with those present reciting the pledge to the flag. Secretary Jody Niebuhr took roll call with all board members present: Candi Butzow, Becky Dirks, Brock Johnson, Tim Kollmann, Massey, Niebuhr and Christi Pheifer.
As there were no changes to the agenda, Superintendent Rod Grimsley presented the administrative reports. In discussing the digitizing of records at Crescent-Iroquois High School, he said there is a company in Champaign which will also custom shred records if needed. There are three places where boxes of records are located, but first it has to be decided which records must be kept and what can be destroyed. In discussing the school calendar, Grimsley said the remote days count as learning days so the last day of school will be a half-day on Wednesday, May 27, with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal.
A look at the end of the school year is as follows: Monday, Feb. 15, no school due to Presidents' Day; Monday, March 29 through Monday, April 5 there will be no school as this is spring break; Friday, May 7 is a teachers' institute (the students will not attend); and May 27 will have students attending until 11:30 a.m., with the remainder of the day being an in-service/teachers' institute. Emergency days are slated, if needed, for Friday, May 28, and Tuesday-Friday, June 1-4.
For board committees, the policy committee met to discuss the plus policy update 106, but the building committee hasn't met yet due to Covid.
The principal's report noted there are 56 students attending CCGS and 32 students attending the three receiving high schools. The grade school is using Title money to place smartboards in each classroom, give teachers the opportunity to purchase new books for their classroom libraries, set up the use of IXL learning to enhance science and social studies, and for the use of mystery science onling programming.
Principal James DeMay also noted in his report about the remote learning days Jan. 6-8. Cases have been purchased and distributed for each Chromebook used by students, with students taking the units home each evening. Having the Chromebooks at home will allow remote learning to take place in case of inclement weather without any changes to the school calendar.
DeMay listed all the awards recently given to students who had perfect attendance, made the honor rolls, and were selected as students of the month.
The board okayed to change the February 8 meeting to Tuesday, Feb. 16, to put a bit more time between the January and February meetings. The meeting will still take place in the CCGS gym and begin at 7 p.m.
The board then approved the minutes of the Dec. 21 meeting, the December treasurer's report, January bills, the Imprest fund and petty cash reports of December; left the closed minutes closed, the destruction of audio tapes older than 18 months, and the second reading of Press Plus Policy Updates 106.
James DeMay was hired as principal for the 2020-21 school year, Grimsley's contract was revised for the remainder of the current school year, and then Grimsley was hired as interim superintendent for the next school year. The 2020-21 seniority list was also approved.
The board entered an executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employe or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in compensation for a specific employee of a public body that is subject to the local government wage increase transparency act may not be closed and shall be open to the public and posted and held in accordance with this Act. The board was also to discuss the placement of individual students in special education programs and other matters relating to individual students.
Following adjournment of the executive session, the regular meeting was reconvened and then adjourned. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the CCGS gym.