The Warren County Local Economic Development Organization (LEDO) board is pleased to announce that Ben Dispennett has accepted the position of executive director and began Oct. 1.
The position was formerly held by Steve Eberly since 2008. Ben began serving on the LEDO board in 2018 and has acted as the interim executive director since November 2019.
He is a Warren County native and lives near Williamsport with his wife and three sons. After graduating from Purdue University in 2003 with a bachelors degree in Business Management, he managed a small business near Pine Village. In 2008, Ben began a career at Purdue University overseeing various business units within the University and gained experience in project management, business process improvement, and long term planning. When asked about the transition he said, “I look forward to contributing the experience that I have gained toward my local community. Our county has strong leadership in both local business and local government along with an excellent education system, so that is a great foundation to build upon. The challenge that we face is a strong state-wide competition for available workforce and talent. Steve and other leaders have well-positioned us, but we will need to continue the improvements in infrastructure, workforce development, and residential housing to promote Warren County as a place of opportunity.”
About LEDO: The Warren County Local Economic Development Organization was formed in 2001 and focuses on local business development. It promotes local opportunities and a favorable business environment to attract new business. The organization works to enhance the residential experience to attract and retain residents. LEDO collaborates with the Warren County Community Foundation, the Warren County Learning Center, and other local agencies to facilitate education programs in the county. The organization is not-for-profit and is supported by grant funding from Warren County and other state initiatives. The LEDO office is located at 31 N. Monroe St. in Williamsport, Indiana.
For more information go to https://www.warrenadvantage.com/
Ben Dispennett can be reached at 765-762-6055 or by email at Ben@warrenadvantage.com.