Fountain Central hosted the Bi-County volleyball tournament on Saturday and found themselves playing Covington in the championship round, a match that the visiting Trojans would go on to win.
The preliminary round saw the Mustangs defeat Attica in two sets 25-20 and 25-17 in a closer contest than two weeks earlier when the Ramblers were unable to tally more than 15 points in any set.
Covington took down Seeger 25-14 and 25-16, a result that was similar to when the two teams faced either other back in late August.
In the consolation match, Seeger defeated Attica 25-18 and 25-18 in a rematch of their contest earlier in the week that the Patriots had won three sets to one.
The win by the Seeger evened their record at 9-9 while the Ramblers fell to 2-12.
In the championship match, Fountain Central did much as they had when they played Covington a little over a week before, doing well in set one and then struggling.
Covington captured the title in two sets, 25-19 and 25-6, to move to 14-7 on the season while the Mustangs fell to 5-16.
After the final match, both coaches spoke about their teams.
“We had some problems earlier in the year, but we made some adjustments and things got better,” Jennifer Sutherland, the Covington coach said. “We aren’t as far along as I’d like because we didn’t get to play some of the teams we usually play [due to Covid-19 issues], but we are moving in the right direction.”
Her team recently split a pair of five-set matches, beating South Newton but falling to Terre Haute North.
“We battled in both those games which I like to see,” Sutherland said. “This team wants to get better – they really want to win.”
Alyssa Larson, the Fountain Central coach, liked much of what she saw in the tournament, despite dropping the final contest to Covington.
“This group plays together better than any team I’ve ever coached,” she said. “We’re improving, but we just can’t quite get over the hump. The girls keep working and we’ve made some adjustments so I like what I see out there.”
One place that Larson sees improvement is in her team’s attacking.
“By far, we’ve got more kills lately than earlier in the season,” she explained. “It’s probably three times the number of attacks and twice as many kills. I changed our rotation and it seems to be making things better.”
Asked why her team does so well in set one of most of their matches but does not do as well in the ensuing sets, Larson said it was about the style of play of the Mustangs.
“We’re still learning, still developing,” she said. “We don’t have the variation in our attack as much as we’d like, so other team begin to figure us out after they’ve seen a few rotations. As we get better – and we are – we’ll be able to do more things and that should make us harder to read.”