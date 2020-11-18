For several years, Covington Tri Kappa has placed a Christmas tree in the Fountain County Courthouse during the month of December. The Tree of Hope, as it was called, was decorated with tags containing the names of persons who had either survived cancer or had lost their lives to various types of cancer. The money raised from the project went to the Fountain County Relay for Life or the American Cancer Society.
This year, due to the pandemic, the chapter has found it hard to collect names and money in the traditional face-to-face manner, according to information provided by the chapter. Therefore, the group would like to try something different, and also open up the tree to include the loved ones of members of the community, no matter whether their deaths were due to cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, or any reason, including Covid-19. People may also include the names of survivors of cancer, and a tag with “In Honor Of……..” will be hung on the tree.
Those who would like to make a donation to include the name of the person(s) they would like to honor with a tag on the Tree of Hope may send that name and your donation to Jeannie Hines, 115 Ninth Street, Covington, IN 47932. A donation of any amount is welcome, and all proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Donations may also be taken to the Auditor’s Office in the courthouse, where you can fill out a tag that will be placed on the tree, from now until the end of December.
This is for all of Fountain County, but the names submitted do not need to be from this area. To send your names and donation (made out to Covington Tri Kappa), write out the name and whether it is in memory or in honor of your loved one. Mail to the address below:
Jeannie Hines
115 Ninth Street
Covington, IN 47932
Again, the names will be written on a tag which will be displayed on a tree in the Fountain County Courthouse.