Covington had two soccer games last week, both of which were replacement games for contests where their opponents were unable to play.
The Trojans took on Twin Lakes on Tuesday as a replacement for Benton Central and on Thursday they faced North White in place of traditional rival Bismarck-Henning whose soccer season in Illinois has been moved to the spring by the governor’s Covid-19 mandate.
Both games required a more than 90-minute bus ride for Covington and in the first contest at Twin Lakes, it showed according to Trojan head coach Ryan Sowers.
“We came out flat in the first half and Twin Lakes found a couple of good opportunities that they almost executed,” he said. “The second half brought out our heart more and we were able to pressure them well the rest of the game.”
Several Trojan players called it a physical game, saying their hosts made it hard to execute the kind of ball movement game the team prefers to play.
Eventually, Anibel Perez found Logan Pinkerton for the lone goal in the game – in the 59th minute – that gave Covington the 1-0 win, a victory that Sowers said “should have been more if we’d played with intensity in the first half.”
Learning from their mistake, the team traveled to North White and came out hard from the start – and they had to, as the Vikings were a completely different team from one the Trojans had played on Tuesday.
The North White field is about 80% the width of a normal soccer pitch and the hosts took advantage of it with a game of short passes, great ball touches and constant forward pressure.
Their finesse was at a level that Covington had not seen since their days of playing Lafayette Harrison years ago and the team struggled as they tried to compete against opponents with better ball skills and team organization.
Vikings head coach Jeremy Boszor said his team “plays almost every day whenever they can, even when we have practices” and he described the contest as “skill and quickness against effort” as the hosts kept control of the ball much of the game with Covington gritting it out, subbing often to keep fresh legs on the field.
The Vikings scored first, in the 25th minute, when there was confusion in front of the Trojan goal and the scored stayed 1-0 in the host’s favor until the seventh minute of the second period when Rico Mandolini tied the game on a penalty kick.
A dozen minutes later, the game seemed to turn when North White scored two goals in 25 seconds for a 3-1 lead, but 28 seconds after that, Pinkerton scored off a Mandolini assist to pull Covington within one.
The Trojans continued to pressure North White for the remainder of the game with the hosts appearing to tire slightly, but Covington could not put the ball in the back of the net and fell 3-2.
Sowers noted that his team had had quite a few chances to score – getting 14 shots on goal against only twelve by North White – but failed to convert.
“We had opportunities and so did they,” he said. “The difference is that they finished them and we didn’t. We’ll learn from this and continue to prepare for the sectional.”