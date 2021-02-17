The Covington Community School Corporation School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines.
Prior to the business section of the agenda, Covington High School Principal Alison Karrfalt updated the board on the status of the virtual learning program implemented in the fall. Karrfalt noted that while the program has been successful, a number of students have returned to in-person learning during the second semester. She also indicated that students have been excited about the opportunity to engage in extra-curricular clubs this semester. The CHS leader also touted formative assessment information indicating student growth and development is holding its’ own, despite the many challenges provided with the COVID pandemic.
Ms. Karrfalt informed the board the high school earned a 96.92 percent graduation rate for 2020, an outstanding level that falls among the “Best of the Best”.
Additionally, Covington High School earned an “A” rating for 2019-20.
Covington Elementary instructor Kara Taylor then provided an update on the status of the Project Lead The Way Launch program. The program is in its first year at CES and Ms. Taylor noted the children have been excited with the curriculum.
Board President Doug Hunter thanks Ms. Taylor for the work she is doing, while sharing the board’s appreciation for the excitement and passion being brought to the program.
In other business, the board adopted a resolution opposing House Bill 1005, which would divert much needed money from public education to a proposed voucher program. It is estimated that if adopted HB1005 would significantly reduce Governor Holcomb’s proposed 3 percent increase for public education during the next biennium budget period.
During the business portion of the agenda the board:
— approved the following hires: Laura Myers, testing coordinator; Yessi Girdler, testing coordinator; Jen Sutherlin, sixth grade volleyball (1/2 position); Alison Brown, sixth grade volleyball (1/2 position); Tyler Scott, MS track boys coach; Andrea Ragsdale, MS track girls coach; Ben Jones, MS wrestling coach; Courtney Reinken, freshman volleyball coach (2021); Alison Brown, junior varsity volleyball coach (2021); Kelly Taylor, MS yearbook (1/2); Amy Clem, MS yearbook (1/2); Mandy Short, MS National Honor Society; Brittany Russell, MS Student Council.
— Accepted the following maternity leave request: Staci Stultz, middle school instructor.
— Received information from school corporation legal counsel Stu Weliever concerning the legal aspects from Indiana Code, as related to conflicts of interest.
— Approved the award of transportation contracts as follows: Routes 4, 5, and 6 to Spicer Transportation; Route 7 to Tracie Allen.
— Approved the 2021-22 course offerings for the high school.
— Approved a recommendation for the school corporation superintendent to submit a flexibility waiver request to the Indiana State Board of Education, per Indiana code 20-31-04.1-4.
— Approved an out-of-district student transfer.
— Approved the cancellation of vendor checks, which remain outstanding for two or more years.
— Authorized the posting for dairy product bids.
— Approved the use of school corporation funds in support of projected athletic department shortfalls due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on event attendance.
— Authorized school corporation treasurer Vicki Jones to move forward with the implementation of an electronic payroll tool, Docu Delivery.
— Approved a resolution expanding the period of time an employee may utilize days for COVID related illnesses, as previously provided by the Expanded Sick Leave Act.
— Appointed Barb Hegg and Paul Moore to new four-year terms on the Covington-Veedersburg Public Library Board.
— Accepted a proposal from J.R. Kelly for the construction of a secured entrance at the elementary school.
— Approved a resolution designating Vicki Jones as the school corporation representative for small claim court items.
— Approved a recommendation for the hiring of a social worker at the middle school.
— Learned the winter ADM count for the school corporation was reduced from the fall numbers, with 785 students enrolled on February 1, 2021, as compared to 790 in September, 2020.
— Shared their appreciation and recognition for the outstanding working being provided by school counselors Laura Meyers and Yessi Girdler.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is set for Monday, March 8, 2021. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.