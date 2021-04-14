The Covington Community School Corporation School board met for its monthly meeting Monday, April 12, 2021. The meeting was conducted in alignment with social distancing guidelines.
In recognition of the upcoming Teacher Appreciation Week the board thanked the Covington Community School Corporation instructional staff for all they do in support of the growth and development of the children.
“Our teaching staff provides the ‘Best of the Best’ instructional opportunities for each and every child,” CCSC Superintendent Kevin Smith said. “The board recognizes the efforts of each instructor and support staff member in ensuring a rigorous and relevant learning opportunity for the individual student. Our staff members are appreciated and the board is so very, very proud of them.”
During the business portion of the agenda, the board:
— Approved the following hire: Tammy Kalaba, Food Services
— Accepted the following resignations: Darlene Whitaker, Food Services; Ryan Sowers, boys soccer coach; Kodi O’Neal, custodian
— Received an update regarding buildings and grounds projects from Mike Howard
— Approved four requests for out-of-district student transfers
— Approved losing out an extra-curricular fund certificate-of-deposit, bringing the respective funds into the ECA fund account
— Received a financial update for the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year
— Learned that a new service provider, Activate, will assume responsibility for the Covington wellness clinic effective June 1, 2021
— Was informed that there were no dairy bids received through the recent posting
— Learned that the 2021 Covington High School Prom will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, with an after prom taking place in the high school gym immediately following.
The next scheduled meeting of the board of trustees is set for Monday, May 10, 2021. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Thank you for your support of our children and of the Covington School - Community.