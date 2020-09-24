The Covington Nursery School is the recipient of a $1,000 grant from the Covington Community Foundation, according to information provided. Grant monies will be used to upgrade promotional yard signs and banners associated with its 8th annual Halloween 5K/10K Run/Walk to be at 9 a.m. Oct. 31 at the Covington City Park – Covington Circle Trail. To register for the event go to: https://bit.ly/3ml5cOp. Established in 1974 Covington Nursery School, a non-profit, co-op, has been providing preschool education for children for more than 40 years.
According to Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation, “The Covington Nursery School has a long-standing, rich heritage in the Covington community. It is always a pleasure for the Foundation to support them in large and small ways.The mission of CNS is a non-profit parent cooperative established to provide activities for children to help them develop healthy personalities and bodies, become more self-reliant, learn creative group play, adjust socially and prepare for the school experience. CNS is parent run and driven. Parents participate through attending school activities, serving as board members, attending, and participating in board meetings, assisting with fundraisers, providing school materials, assisting on field trips and helping out with whatever is necessary in order for the school to operate.
Covington Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Covington, Indiana.Picture