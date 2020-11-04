The Covington Community Foundation was pleased to recently award an $8,000 grant to the Covington Girls Softball League for two new scoreboards for their minor and major league fields.
According to Justin Shaw, president of the Girls Softball League, “Our current scoreboards are outdated and there are many parts that are no longer available. The new scoreboards will be top of the line. They come with wireless controllers and a transmitter that can be installed behind home plate that allows any individual to download an app to any device and be able to run the scoreboards from anywhere within 200 feet. League umpires are supportive of using the app. This will not only benefit the league but our local fans and the fans that come to Covington for weekend tournaments.”Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation states, “It’s always a pleasure to give to the sports league’s that call the Covington City Park ‘home.’ We are impressed will the excellent leaders of league which made it easy to say ‘yes’ to a program that benefits hundreds of young girls every year.”
The Covington Community Foundation, established in 1990, is a nonprofit, tax-exempt philanthropic organization that administers individual charitable funds from which grants and scholarships are distributed to benefit the citizens of Covington.