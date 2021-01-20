The Covington boys’ basketball team had a game plan for Parke Heritage and they executed it “fairly well” according to their head coach Shaun Busick, but the Wolves crossed up the Trojan scheme and came away with a 62-48 win.
“We wanted to keep the ball out of the post and for the most part, I think we did that,” Busick said, “but they get a kid who was 12 of 57 for 21 percent from three and then he goes out and hits 7 of 12 against us tonight.”
The Trojans opened the game with a trey from Alan Karrfalt and a driving lay-up by Duncan Keller, but Parke Heritage senior Riley Ferguson made the first of his seven three-pointers and Christian Johnson added another for a 6-5 Wolves lead.
Baskets by Savion Waddell and Logan Pinkerton regained the lead for Covington and then, after a free throw by the visitors, Karrfalt and Ferguson each hit their second treys of the game for a 12-10 Trojan lead.
In the final 4:02 of the first quarter, the hosts could not find the basket and Parke Heritage went up 18-12 going into the second period.
“We didn’t do a good job of finding their shooters,” Busick said regarding the ten three-pointers made by the Wolves. “We wanted them to shoot from the outside, but we were slow getting to them.”
Covington cut their deficit in half when Pinkerton opened the second period with a trey, but the Wolves used their height advantage to get a putback to make it 20-15 with two minutes gone.
“We let them get too many offensive rebounds,” Busick said. “We need to do a better job on that.”
Back-to-back baskets by Waddell and freshman guard Drew Busick pulled the Trojans within one and then Pinkerton put Covington in the lead with a lay-up.
The lead lasted less than 30 seconds as Johnson made the fourth trey of the game for Parke Heritage, but Waddell made two free throws to tie things at 23-all with about three-and-a-half minutes left in the half.
The teams traded baskets and then Pinkerton kicked the ball to Waddell for a trey followed by a lay-up for the former for a 30-25 lead, but Ferguson drained a three-pointer to cut the margin to two.
In the final minute, each team would score for a 32-30 Covington lead going into halftime.
Trading points continue as the third quarter started as both teams managed nothing more than a two-point lead until the midway point of the period where five-point run put the Wolves up 37-34,
Covington cut the margin to one at 37-36 on a putback by Pinkerton, but then it began to rain three-pointers.
Ferguson hit his fourth for the Wolves, Keller answered for the Trojans and then Johnson made his third of the game for a 43-39 lead for the visitors.
Waddell and Pinkerton combined to tie the game at 43-all, but Ferguson made his fifth trey to close out the quarter to give Parke Heritage a 46-43 lead.
The visitors started to pull away as the fourth period began, out scoring the Trojans 7-2 in a four-minute span that included Ferguson’s sixth trey for a 53-45 score that forced Covington into a timeout.
Waddell attacked the basket right after the midway point of the quarter to pull the hosts within six at 53-47, but Parke Heritage outscored Covington 9-1 including the seventh trey by Ferguson and several late free throws to win 62-48.
“They physically got to us and we missed some shots,” Busick said about the bigger Wolves, “but we kept ourselves in it with only five turnovers. I also think their experience hurt us. They’ve played twelve games to our six. It’s not an excuse, but they are in mid-season form while we’re early in our season.”
Covington would bounce back the next night at Benton Central, coming from behind in the final minutes of the game for a 55-49 win over the Bison.