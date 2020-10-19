It was a strange, Covid-19-dominated volleyball sectional for Covington this past week.
First, Lafayette Central Catholic, the team the Trojans were to face in the opening game, had to forfeit due to Covid-19.
Then the Covington school administration decided with the virus threat level in the county that they could not host the event, so it was moved to North Vermillion.
What followed was even more bad news as the team found out that some of their squad had been exposed to the virus and would be in quarantine throughout the week of the tournament.
One of the two seniors on the squad, setter Erin Reynolds, and all six of the juniors were ruled ineligible to play based on school Covid-19 protocols, leaving one senior, Nai’a Pettit and two sophomore reserves left over from the original varsity squad.
That meant that Covington head coach Jennifer Sutherlin had to come up with seven replacements, so she turned to her junior varsity and added some of them to the sectional roster, a provision allowed this year by the IHSAA due to this very possibility – loss of players to quarantine.
“We had to fill those positions with freshmen and sophomores that hadn’t played with us,” she explained, noting the revised team had only two practices together. “We didn’t have any games left to prepare and play with that lineup.”
Despite playing with an ad-hoc group on the floor, the Trojans opened Saturday with a win over Bethesda Christian, taking down the Patriots in three games by the scores of 25-10, 26-24, 25-15.
Sutherlin said the team, and particularly the younger players, gained some confidence from playing in the morning match and they showed it in the nightcap in front of a small, but very vocally supportive, crowd of Covington fans.
Traders Point Christian, who had defeated Attica in the second game of the day by scores of 25-12, 25-9, 25-6, was the opponent in the sectional title game and they took a 5-3 lead and pushed it to four points at 10-6 and then six points at 14-8 on the way to a 25-14 win, but the young Trojans showed fight as well as some nerves, in the contest.
Game two saw Covington go up 5-1, fall behind 7-5 and stay behind by about four points through the heart of the play before closing to within one at 17-16.
When the Trojans tied things at 17-all, Traders Point call their first timeout on the night and managed to pull ahead once again, at 19-20.
Covington tied the game at 20-all, fell behind, 22-20 and 23-22 before picking up the final three points to win 25-23 and tie the match at one game apiece.
It seemed as if the tide had turned when the Trojans jumped out to a 10-3 lead in game three, but another timeout by the Knights saw things switch and they evened the game at 10-all.
Sutherlin said that was not totally unexpected as young teams tend to go up and down.
Covington regained the lead at 15-13, fell behind 19-17 and then saw their opponents run off another spurt, this one of six points, to win 25-17.
By the time game four started, Traders Point had found a weakness in the Trojan defense and they exploited it to take control 11-4 on the way to a 25-11 win and a three-games-to-one championship victory.
In the early part of game three, Sutherlin said she had visions of a win for her team, saying, “I thought about winning too soon. We didn’t go deep enough to pull out a win. Our younger kids did what they could but we couldn’t adjust.”
Sutherlin always talks, as do most coaches, about biding your time and always being ready to step in and she has coaches at the lower levels preparing the players to do so.
“I tell the middle school coaches I don’t care if you win a game,” she explained. “I just want them ready to play in high school. I tell the JV coaches [the same thing]. I just want the players to be ready to play with the varsity.”
With that in mind, it was no wonder that the JV players were ready mentally and emotionally if not physically for what they faced for the first time in the sectional.
“They did all right,” she said, speaking about the younger players, “but we just couldn’t pull it out.”
Sutherlin said her team got a life lesson from the pandemic, saying that she tells her squad “Don’t take things for granted” because something could happen any time.
“For us, it unfortunately came late in the season and there was nothing we could do except get our two practices in and go out and play,” she said, noting that had her team defeated Traders Point, the seven quarantined players could have returned in two days and participated the following Saturday in the regional tournament. “We tried our best, but it just didn’t happen for us.”
Covington ends the season with a 19-8 record, but Sutherlin was willing to look to the future, saying, “We lose two seniors but our JV is good and our eighth-grade team is strong. We’ll be okay.”