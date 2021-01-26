Covington Elementary School is the recent recipient of a $5,000 grant from the Covington Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “It’s always a pleasure to award grants to the Covington Elementary School. The staff do such a tremendous job with all the kids. The purpose of this grant is to help provide necessary clothing and hygiene items for those students with the greatest need. Also, the school has discretion to use some of the funding to assist with the social and emotional needs of the children at the school.” Covington Community Foundation is a not-for-profit public charity established in 1990 to serve donors, award grants and scholarships, and provide leadership to improve all of Covington.