Covington hosted Seeger in a boys’ basketball game that first should have been played on December 29 in the Bi-County Holiday Tournament, but which was canceled due to Covid-19 issues.
Perhaps that postponement had both teams ready to go when they finally got to take the court on the Trojans’ home floor, but for whatever the reason, the game started at a rapid pace.
The hosts took a 2-0 lead on a Logan Pinkerton lay-up, but Seeger came right back with a trey from Owen Snedeker and a lay-up by Kolton Pearson that made it 5-2.
Covington tied it on a three-pointer from Alan Karrfalt, but back-to-back treys from Snedeker and Christian Holland put the Patriots up 11-5.
After a basket apiece by Pinkerton and Snedeker, Karrfalt hit his second trey of the game.
Pearson made a lay-up for the visitors and then Karrfalt made his third three-pointer of the contest to put Covington within two at 15-13.
Jorden Gates made a lay-up to extend the Patriot lead, but a free throw by Duncan Keller and a trey from Pinkerton off an assist by Keller – the fourth Covington three-pointer and seventh in the first period overall – tied the contest at 17-all after one quarter.
After that rather hectic start, the game slowed down in the second period with Pinkerton and Keller combining for seven Trojan points and Pearson, Gates and Elijah Greene totaling eight for Seeger with no three-pointers by either team for a 25-24 halftime score that favored the visiting Patriots.
The third quarter saw the Trojans retake the lead on a lay-up by Neil Ellmore that started a 12-0 run by the hosts including another trey, this one by Calvin Springer for a 36-25 tally.
Luke Pluimer made two free throws to stop the Trojan run that had spanned a four-and-a-half minutes Seeger scoring drought and then Gates made a trey to cut the Patriot deficit to six at 36-30.
The visitors cut the margin to five in the next two minutes, but then Keller made two baskets in a row for Covington to push the lead back up to nine at 41-32.
Pearson made a pair of free throws and a lay-up to return the margin to five, but another Trojan trey, this one by Karrfalt – his fourth on the night – more than offset a late Patriot basket for a 44-38 score going into the final quarter.
Seeger opened that period with a 7-0 run to take a 45-44 lead with two minutes gone and then the teams traded lay-ups.
In that Patriot spurt, Khal Stephen scored his first two points since he last played over fourteen months ago, a return that his head coach, John Collins, said was great to see, but which he also said showed a bit of rust from his time away from the game.
“His return will help us as we prepare for sectionals,” the coach said. “We need the kinds of things he can do.”
Pinkerton for Covington and Pearson for Seeger traded baskets, but Keller put the Trojans ahead for good at 51-49 with a trey off a pass from Karrfalt.
A lay-up by Keller and two free throws by Karrfalt had Covington up six at 55-49, but Pearson hit a three-pointer to halve the margin.
The Trojans closed out the game making three of six free throws to win 56-52.
Collins said his team played “pretty well, but we made too many turnovers” in a contest where he said his team battled to the end.
The Patriot coach lamented some missed opportunities, saying, “We had some chances, but we couldn’t complete them.”
Covington coach Shaun Busick said he like the play of his team in a game where the crowd noise and the competition made it “a lot like a sectional game” – a contest that he thought would help prepare his team for the state tournament.
He particularly liked that the defense forced steals that allowed his team to get easy transition baskets at the other end of the floor – paralleling the comments by Collins about turnovers.
Busick also wanted to draw attention to two players as he lauded the defense by Ellmore, especially in the second half, and the eleven rebounds by Pinkerton, saying, “People think about his scoring, but he really plays a complete game on both ends.”