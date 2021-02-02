Many of the high school basketball games this winter have been impacted by Covid-19, resulting in key players being kept out of a game and the final score being lopsided as a result.
When Covington hosted North Vermillion in a boys’ game on Friday night, the visiting Falcons had some players out of the lineup, but for a different reason.
The visitors had two players out with injury, one who likely will not play the rest of the year and one who may get back in action before the season runs out.
That meant that North Vermillion put a very inexperienced team on the floor against the Trojans and that lack of game time showed up from the start.
Covington likes to play up tempo and they quickly opened an 8-0 lead, getting a trey from Logan Pinkerton, a three-point play from Alan Karrfalt and a lay-up by Calvin Springer off a pass from Neil Ellmore.
Atticus Blank got the visitors on the scoreboard, making one of two free throws, but the Trojans would then score twelve straight, getting baskets from Pinkerton and Springer to go with treys from Karrfalt and Drew Busick for a 22-1 lead with 1:34 to go in the first quarter.
Amidst that offensive burst by Covington, Pinkerton passed the 1000th career point mark on a lay-up, which was two points on his way to a personal best of 34 points in the game.
He is the 15th player in school history to reach the 1000-point plateau.
North Vermillion ended their scoring drought of three minutes when Blank made a three-point before a Covington basket and another Falcon trey, this one by Jerome White, made it 24-7 after one period.
Quarter two saw the visitors grow cold from the field while the Trojans were going on a 14-0 run that ended when Blank made one of two free throws.
The visitors would score five more points in the half on a lay-up and a trey from Landon Naylor that made score at intermission be 46-13 in favor of Covington.
Covington head coach Shaun Busick said that he was pleased by the play of his team in a game that they controlled.
“A lot of times when one team is better, that team will play down to the level of their opponent,” he said, “and we didn’t do that tonight. We set the pace of our level of play.”
Cody Wright, the Falcon head coach, said his team did a lot of what he wanted them to do in the game.
“We had good ball movement and we got good shots,” he explained, “but they didn’t go in. We’ve had that problem all year. We’ve only shot over 30 percent once.”
Karrfalt started the second half with a pair of three-pointers and then the Trojans began to spread the scoring around as Pinkerton, Springer and Ellmore all scored in the third quarter.
North Vermillion got a trey from Naylor off a pass from White, two free throws from Jeremiah Ziebart and another basket by Naylor to trail 66-20 with two minutes left in the third period.
After a Pinkerton lay-up for the Trojans, Dalton Thomas scored for the Falcons, but then Busick and Pinkerton made three-pointers for a 74-25 lead going into the final quarter.
Springer was the hot shooter for Covington in the final eight minutes as he made three lay-ups and a trey as the Trojans used their reserve players.
Busick, Conlan Moore and Dane Gerling all scored for Covington in the fourth quarter while White, Blank and Noah Scott scored for the Falcons to make the final score 90-32.
Coach Busick said the ball movement of his team was good, adding that the squad had worked on sharing the ball.
“We are learning to trust each other,” he explained. “Players are learning they don’t have to do it all themselves. The chemistry on the team is improving.”
Busick also wanted to give special mention to three players, saying, “Logan scored his 1000th point, and he’s one who has learned to trust his teammates so he doesn’t have to force shots.”
He continued, “Calvin Springer had a great game (scoring 23 points). Duncan Keller didn’t score a point so his contribution may be overlooked, but he had nine rebounds and seven assists in the game.”
Wright said his team played good defense and moved the ball well against the Covington defense, but again lamenting that “we’re not putting the ball in the hole.”
He believed that what his inexperienced team needs is more game time to learn how to handle the pace of play at the varsity level.
“With a couple of our varsity players not able to play, we’ve had to use younger guys – we’re really a JV team out there,” he explained. “I figure in maybe two years we’ll have those guys where they’re ready to compete, but right now we’re just trying to learn the game.”
Part of the reason that the Falcons are struggling is that they had no off season play this past summer.
“Sure, nobody had any summer play,” he said, “but with a very young team we really missed the chance to work on things. We have no seniors, three juniors (one who is out injured) and the rest are freshmen and sophomores, so what we need more than anything is to play more games.